4-year-old hospitalized for fentanyl overdose on birthday, cops say. Parents arrested

The parents of a 4-year-old were arrested after officials said the child overdosed on fentanyl on his birthday in November, cops say.

Alexis Scarborough, 34, and Denard Bishop, 39, of Cincinnati, Ohio, were charged with child endangerment, court records filed in Hamilton County say. No attorney information was listed for Scarborough and Bishop.

According to an affidavit, the child was “found (agonal) breathing” when he was thought to be napping while Scarborough was visiting on his 4th birthday. Agonal breathing occurs when a person is experiencing a “severe medical crisis” and may be near the point of death, according to the American AED-CPR Association.

The child was taken to Cincinnati Children’s Hospital Medical Center where it was discovered that he was overdosing on fentanyl, according to the affidavit.

Court records show the hospital reported child abuse to authorities. Officials did not disclose the child’s current condition in the court documents.

Both parents were charged Monday, Jan. 8, court records show, and Scarborough was arrested that day. Police searched for Bishop, and he was arrested three days later on Jan. 11, according to court documents and Fox 19.

Scarborough pleaded not guilty to the charge, while Bishop was scheduled to appear in court the morning of Jan. 12, according to court records.

Court documents show Scarborough’s bond was set at $10,000, and Bishop’s bond was set at $7,500. Scarborough was also ordered to have no contact with her children unless she received permission, according to court documents.

Scarborough’s lawyer requested that she be released so she could keep working at her job as a housekeeper, but the judge declined, Fox 19 reported.

7-year-old found inside home with 3 people who fatally overdosed, Texas cops say

Lexington mother pleads guilty after her son died from a drug overdose

Fentanyl killed SLO County man, despite presence of other drugs, pathologist says