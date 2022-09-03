4-year-old left alone in Morgantown apartment, mother charged

Sep. 3—A Morgantown woman is being held on $40, 000 bond after she allegedly left her 4-year-old daughter home alone in their apartment.

Jasmine Lynette Burrows, 29, of Morgantown, told Morgantown Police officers that she left her apartment on Aug. 31 at approximately 5:45 a.m. to work a 6 a.m.-2 p.m. shift, a criminal complaint said.

Burrows said a babysitter was supposed to babysit the child while she was working, but admitted to police on scene that she left the apartment before the babysitter showed up to the residence.

According to the complaint, building managers called Burrows sometime after 9 a.m. to tell her that her daughter was home alone. It is unclear how the child was discovered.

Morgantown Fire Department and Morgantown Code Enforcement found the child locked inside her bedroom with boxes barricading the side that had access to the bathroom.

Questions about the current status of the child and whether any injuries were suffered while she was left alone were not immediately answered by MPD.

Burrows is currently being held at the North Central Regional Jail.