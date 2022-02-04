4-year-old missing after his dad is shot during fight with mom, Georgia police say

An Amber Alert has been issued for a 4-year-old Georgia boy taken from his father’s Haralson County home after an early-morning shooting, state authorities say.

Brayden Dobbs was last seen around 6 a.m. Friday, Feb. 4, and is believed to be with his mother Anitritte Boyd Dobbs, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, which activated the alert on behalf of the Haralson County Sheriff’s Office.

The pair is believed to be traveling in a black Dodge Charger, officials said, but could also be in a Chevy Tahoe with the license plate RIL7846.

Haralson County sheriff’s deputies said Anitritte Dobbs arrived at the home of her estranged husband, Lee Dobbs, with an unknown man on Friday morning, Feb. 4. A scuffle ensued, and Lee Dobbs was shot, police said.

#AmberAlert issued for 5 y/o Brayden Dobbs on behalf of Haralson County S.O.



Brayden was last seen at 6:00 a.m. Police believe he is traveling with Anitritte Boyd Dobbs in a black Dodge Charger. Call 911. @MissingKids @HaralsonSheriff pic.twitter.com/v0Wge0ueNf — GA Bureau of Investigation (@GBI_GA) February 4, 2022

Authorities haven’t released details on his condition.

Police believe Brayden left home with his mother and the unnamed man after the shooting. The 4-year-old is described as standing 3 feet tall and weighing about 40 pounds, deputies said.

Anitritte Dobbs is described as a 42-year-old Black woman standing 5 feet, 2 inches, weighing 165 pounds with brown eyes and black hair, according to authorities.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts is asked to call 911.

Haralson County is about 55 miles west of downtown Atlanta.

Story continues

Missing 2-day-old believed to be dead after mom shot, Tennessee cops say. Dad charged

Where is Codi Bigsby? Police ‘most interested in’ parents of missing Virginia boy

24-year-old California woman missing for days. Her car was found with key in ignition