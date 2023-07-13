4-year-old’s mom pleads guilty after daughter found buried in backyard

A 4-year-old’s mom pleaded guilty in court Thursday after her daughter’s body was found buried in her northwest Charlotte backyard.

BREAKING: Malikah Bennet is pleading guilty to second degree murder in the death of her 4 year old daughter Majelic Young. @wsoctv pic.twitter.com/Fbpimpho6x — Hunter Sáenz (@Hunt_Saenz) July 13, 2023

Investigators said 4-year-old Majelic Young’s body was found in a shallow grave in May 2021. They said her mom, Malikah Diane Bennett, killed her in 2020.

Bennett was charged with first-degree murder, felony child abuse, inflicting physical injury and felony concealing a death. In court Friday, she pleaded guilty to second-degree murder.

PREVIOUS STORIES:

According to a search warrant, Majelic’s 13-year-old sister told detectives that in August 2020, Majelic was forced to stand in the laundry room as punishment and was not allowed to sit down or leave. She stood there for three days, getting so weak that she fell out of the back door, hitting her head on the ground. Majelic’s sister told police that was the day Majelic died.

The sister told police that Bennett dug a hole and had her help put Majelic’s body in it and cover her with dirt.

Under the plea deal, Bennett was sentenced to 25 to 31 years in prison.

Young’s grandmother, Tammy Taylor Moffett, was also charged for her involvement in the crime. Moffett was charged with concealing a death and accessory after the fact of murder.

Moffett pleaded not guilty to her charges in June. She had been offered a plea deal that would come with a five-year sentence.

>> Channel 9′s Hunter Sáenz was in court for the hearing Thursday and will have more updates on Eyewitness News beginning at 5 p.m.

(WATCH PREVIOUS: The Majelic Young case: Recognizing signs of abuse)



