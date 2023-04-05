4-year-old and mother stabbed by family member, Richland County deputies say

A South Carolina man is in jail after stabbing his sister and her 4-year-old child early Wednesday morning, the Richland County Sheriff’s Department said.

William Murray, a 37-year-old Richland County resident, was charged with two counts of attempted murder, the sheriff’s department said in a news release. There was no word if Murray will face any other charges.

At about 6 a.m., deputies responded to reports of a child being stabbed at an apartment complex in the 200 block of Connie Drive, according to the release. That’s in Columbia near Broad River Road, close to the intersection with St. Andrews Road.

When they got to the apartment complex, deputies spoke with witnesses who told them they saw a woman running and yelling that her child had been stabbed, the sheriff’s department said.

The woman and her child both had been stabbed multiple times in the upper body and were taken to an area hospital, according to the release. Further information on their conditions was not available, but the sheriff’s department said the child required surgery to remove a shred of metal left from the knife.

Information about a motive for the attack was not available, but investigators said something angered Murray, who got a knife from the kitchen and stabbed his sister and her child, according to the release.

The woman was able to run from the apartment with the 4-year-old and another child to neighbors, who called for help, the sheriff’s department said.

No other injuries were reported.

Williams was walking down the street when he was taken into custody by other responding deputies, according to the release.

He was taken to an area hospital where he was treated for minor injuries, and when he was given medical clearance Murray was booked into the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center, the sheriff’s department said.