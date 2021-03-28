4-year-old from NC dies from drowning while on vacation on Hilton Head, coroner says

Jake Shore
·1 min read

A 4-year-old boy died from drowning on Sunday morning after authorities found the child in a pool on Hilton Head Island, according to the coroner.

Aanay Sojitra, 4, of Cary, N.C., died from his injuries at Memorial Health Medical Center in Savannah at around 10 a.m. on Sunday, said Beaufort County Coroner David Ott.

He was on vacation with his family on Hilton Head. On Friday, Sojitra had fallen into the pool and was found after 10 to 15 minutes, Ott said.

Deputies responded to the rental home on Sandy Beach Trail at 5 p.m. for a call of cardiac arrest, according to Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office Maj. Bob Bromage.

The child was taken to Hilton Head Hospital, before being rushed to Savannah’s hospital.

He succumbed to his injuries Sunday morning.

Sojitra’s autopsy will take place at the Medical University of South Carolina in Charleston this week.

In the past year, at least five children have died from drowning in Beaufort County.

A 2-year-old and a 9-year-old died in separate pool incidents in July 2020. Three children died from drowning after a car went off the J.E. McTeer Bridge between Lady’s Island and Port Royal in September of last year.

Data from S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control shows that more than 85% of drownings among children ages 1-6 are pool-related.

Here are tips DHEC provides to prevent children from drowning:

  • Never leave a child unsupervised in or around water inside or outside the home.

  • Install four-sided isolation fencing at least 5 feet high, equipped with self-closing and self-latching gates around pool areas.

  • Have children wear personal flotation devices.

Recommended Stories

  • Your April 2021 Horoscope Predictions Are Here

    Taurus season has arrived, so break out cheese plates, wine, and plan a picnic in the park.

  • 8 People Share How They Overcame Their Cuticle-Picking Habits

    Skin-picking affects one in every 20 people.

  • Potential 2024 presidential contenders visit Iowa

    Former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo visits Iowa days after Biden announces plans to run in 2024; FOX News' Katie Byrne reports

  • Minn. Surfer Jumps into Lake Superior to Rescue Man and Dog in Distress: 'Not All Heroes Wear Capes'

    Darby Voeks was nominated for the Duluth Citizen Partnership Award for his heroic actions

  • Boss threatened rape and groped workers, feds say. Now Tennessee county must pay $1M

    At least 10 women who worked for the county solid waste department said they were sexually harassed by the director over the course of three years.

  • Ann-Margret honored with lifetime achievement award

    Iconic Hollywood actor&nbsp;Ann-Margret&nbsp;was recently honored with a lifetime achievement award at the 24th Family Film Awards. (March 26)

  • Here are some happy videos and stories to help end a hard week

    Keep looking up!

  • Mom takes legal action after LA teacher accidentally goes on racist rant on Zoom

    The Palmdale School District is facing a lawsuit by the mother of a Black sixth-grader over a teacher’s racist rant that was recorded over Zoom. The child attends Desert Willow Fine Arts, Science and Technology Magnet Academy in Palmdale, Calif. His mother, Katura Stokes, said her son was struggling with transitioning to online learning amid the pandemic, and couldn’t access the virtual platform to complete class assignments, NBC News Los Angeles reports. According to her complaint, administrators told her to follow up with the boy’s teacher, who scheduled a Zoom call with Stokes and her son on January 20.

  • Beverly Cleary, Bestselling Author of ‘Ramona the Pest,’ Dies at 104

    Beverly Cleary, who contemporized children’s literature with books like “Ramona the Pest” and “Henry and Beezus” and become one of the best-selling children’s authors of all time, died Thursday. She was 104. Her publisher HarperCollins tweeted that she died on Thursday. We are saddened to share that cherished children's book author Beverly Cleary passed away […]

  • Rain moves across Houston area as front passes through

    Showers and thunderstorms are expected across parts of southeast Texas Sunday morning. Here's what we're tracking.

  • School trips can resume from April 12 as organisers say they will boost children's mental health

    School day trips can resume from April 12 and residential visits can begin from May 17, the Department for Education has announced, as organisers suggested they will help students’ mental health recovery. New Government guidance published on Friday says schools can begin booking trips for the summer term, in line with steps two and three of the coronavirus roadmap. Teachers and outdoor education bosses said the trips would help students’ mental health recover after a punishing year of home learning and social isolation. Simon Beardall, Headteacher of Deer Park Primary School in Chesterfield, told the Telegraph the “fantastic” move would give pupils an “opportunity to socialise and grow and learn and experience things with their friends”. “A lot of the learning they have been doing has been remote, and this allows them to do it for real as opposed to virtually,” he said. “This is actually giving them an experience to challenge themselves for real both physically and mentally, that has got to be a good thing.” Organisers of residential visits for schools have been lobbying ministers to update the guidance with information about school trips since the roadmap was revealed earlier this year. Bosses argue that outdoor education visits can take place within classroom “bubbles” and point out that the roadmap allows hotels to operate from step three in May. Anthony Jones, the CEO of the largest provider, PGL, said the coronavirus lockdown had “disproportionately affected the nation’s children”. “Over the last year, so many children and young people have been locked down in cities and towns with restricted opportunities to connect with each other or with nature,” he said. “We are delighted to play our role in helping them recover from this awful pandemic.” In January NHS figures showed children being referred with serious mental health problems had reached a record high - up nearly 20 per cent on the previous year. The Royal College of Psychiatrists said school closures risked mental health problems becoming a “lifelong” illness for the current generation of students. Friday's guidance hinted that the Treasury would underwrite the cost of trips booked before the summer term, giving schools confidence to book visits. Many commercial insurance policies will not cover Covid-related cancellations if the booking was made after the beginning of the pandemic. The Department of Education said more details on the plans would be released “as soon as they are available”. The guidance also confirms that international school trips will not be allowed to take place until the conclusion of a wider Government review into foreign travel.

  • Some airlines are giving travelers another year to use travel credits before they expire

    Flyers on major US airlines don't have to worry about booking a trip yet if they aren't comfortable, even though credits usually expire after a year.

  • One dead in Vancouver-area stabbing spree

    One woman was killed and five others wounded after being stabbed at a public library in a Vancouver suburb on Saturday.Canadian police told local media they had the lone suspect in custody, though the motive remains unclear. They added that the suspect had a past criminal record. Video from the scene reportedly appeared to show a man injuring himself with a knife before being taken into police custody.Investigators are now appealing to witnesses of the attack, which occurred in the early afternoon at the Vancouver North Library. Drone footage showed Emergency Health Services aiding the wounded. No further details of the victims were provided. In responding to the incident, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Twitter, "My heart is in North Vancouver tonight. Know that all Canadians are keeping you in our thoughts and wishing a speedy recovery to the injured." North Vancouver is a mostly quiet and wealthy suburb of about 85,000 people.

  • Stray Dog ‘Robs’ a Dollar General for a Stuffed Unicorn Friend, Gets Adopted

    Far be it for us to encourage further misconduct, but dogged persistence paid off in a big way for this determined pup!

  • Student tortured by gang who made him hand over life savings in 22-hour kidnap ordeal

    Zakariya Osman, 25, and Harris Saqib, 24, were handed prison sentences totalling 50 years at Leeds Crown Court .

  • Meet Prince Julian! Princess Sofia and Prince Carl of Sweden Share First Photo of Newborn Son

    Princess Sofia and Prince Carl Philip of Sweden welcomed their third child on Friday

  • Ask Scary Mommy: My Family Wants To Gather Even Though Everyone’s Not Vaccinated

    Ask Scary Mommy is Scary Mommy’s advice column, where our team of “experts” answers all the questions you have about life, love, body image, friends, parenting, and anything else that’s confusing you. This week: How do you navigate family gatherings when some members are vaccinated and others are not? Have your own questions? Email advice@scarymommy.com Dear []

  • Hail, damaging winds, possible tornadoes threaten Charlotte area. Here’s the latest.

    The worst storms will start in the Mississippi Valley and barrel into the Carolinas from Georgia, NWS forecasters say.

  • Here’s Why Sharon Osbourne Is Being Dragged Online

    It's not because she was defending Piers Morgan.

  • Biden says he suggested to UK's Johnson a plan to rival China's Belt and Road

    U.S. President Joe Biden said he suggested to British Prime Minister Boris Johnson in a phone call on Friday that democratic countries should have an infrastructure plan to rival China's Belt and Road initiative. "I suggested we should have, essentially, a similar initiative, pulling from the democratic states, helping those communities around the world that, in fact, need help," Biden told reporters. China’s Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) is a multi-trillion-dollar infrastructure scheme launched in 2013 by President Xi Jinping involving development and investment initiatives that would stretch from East Asia to Europe.