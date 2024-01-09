4-year-old not seen for weeks found dead in closet, MS police say. Cousin arrested

A welfare check led to a grim discovery inside a Mississippi home.

Officers found the body of a 4-year-old in a closet and arrested a family member who a parent said had been taking care of the child, Greenville police said in a Jan. 8 news release.

Catrica Hardy, 34, is charged with manslaughter and child deprivation of necessaries with substantial harm, according to police. Hardy is the child’s cousin, Police Chief Marcus Turner confirmed to McClatchy News.

Officers got a call around 4:30 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 7, expressing concern for a child at the home, police said. Once they arrived, officers spoke with the child’s parent, who said they hadn’t seen the child for weeks.

The parent was at the house to talk to Hardy, who was watching the child, according to police. Officers later found the 4-year-old’s body in a closet.

The remains were sent to a crime lab for an autopsy, police said.

Hardy was arrested and taken to jail.

Police haven’t released additional details but said the investigation is ongoing.

Greenville is about 120 miles northwest of downtown Jackson.

