4-year-old riding in car with parents dies in road rage shooting, California cops say

A 4-year-old boy riding in the backseat of a car with his parents died after being shot in a road rage dispute, California sheriff’s officials reported.

Deputies responded to the fatal shooting at 7:29 p.m. Friday, Dec. 15, on Sierra Highway in Lancaster, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said in a news release.

The family told deputies that another vehicle cut them off, then began following them, officials said. When they slowed down, the other driver pulled up next to them and opened fire.

The 4-year-old boy was shot in the torso, deputies said. His parents drove him to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

A 29-year-old man and 27-year-old woman found in the area were arrested, deputies said. The department did not release their names.

Lancaster Mayor R. Rex Parris credited a security camera network recently installed in the city for the quick arrests in a Facebook post. He said the man and woman were found at a hotel.

“We’re praying for the family,” Parris told KABC. “We understand that this is a really good family. I’ve talked to members of their church. It’s unimaginable that this could have been any of our families. It could have been any of us.”

No one else was hurt in the incident.

Investigators ask anyone with information to call 323-890-5500 or leave an anonymous tip at 800-222-8477.

Lancaster is about 75 miles north of downtown Los Angeles.

