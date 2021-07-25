4-year-old seriously hurt after falling out of window in Marblehead home

Jul. 24—MARBLEHEAD — Police say a 4-year-old from Marblehead was taken to the hospital with serious injuries late Friday night after falling out of a second-floor window.

In a press release Saturday, Marblehead police Chief Dennis King said police responded to a report of the fall at a home in town around 10:30 p.m. Friday.

Police in the release did not disclose the address.

Officers quickly arrived on scene, police said, and administered first aid to the child while firefighters and EMS crews were on their way.

The child was taken by Atlantic Ambulance to a local hospital with serious injuries, according to the press release.

The Marblehead Detective Division and state police are investigating.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.