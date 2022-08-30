4-year-old seriously injured in drive-by shooting near Charlotte apartments, police say

A 4-year-old boy has been hospitalized after being shot Monday evening, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said.

Officers found the child with a gunshot wound around 6:48 p.m. near the 7100 block of Wallace Road in southeast Charlotte, CMPD said in a news release. That’s near the Wallace Woods Apartments just off Independence Boulevard. Police had responded to a 911 call for an assault with a deadly weapon near the address.

The child underwent surgery Monday night, police said.

Police Maj. David Robinson told reporters at the scene that the boy and his mother were on their way back from a grocery store when the drive-by shooting happened, according to Observer news partner WSOC.

It’s unclear if the woman and the boy were on foot or in a vehicle.

“It shocks the conscience,” he said.

Police urge anyone with information about the shooting to call 704-432-8477 (TIPS) and speak with a detective, or leave tips anonymously with Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or at charlottecrimestoppers.com.

“There is a 4-year-old little boy fighting for his life,” Robinson told reporters, “and it is important that somebody who knows something calls us so we can partner with them and solve this crime.”