4-year-old shoots self in AutoZone parking lot, Louisiana cops say. Man is charged

A 25-year-old man faces charges after a 4-year-old boy shot himself in the parking lot of an auto parts store, police in Louisiana say.

The man was arrested Sunday, Oct. 2, on a charge of responsibilities of owners of firearms with respect to minors following a shooting outside the AutoZone near South Claiborne Avenue and General Taylor Street in New Orleans, WWL-TV and Nola.com reported, citing police.

Officers arrived just before 4 p.m. and found the 4-year-old with a gunshot wound to his body, police said in a news release. He was taken to a hospital in stable condition.

The child’s condition wasn’t known as of Monday, Oct. 3.

Authorities did not say how the child got a hold of the gun. The relationship between the child and the man, who was booked into the Orleans Parish Justice Center, is also unknown.

The shooting remains under investigation.

