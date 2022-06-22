4-year-old shot to death in Germantown, police say
A young child is dead after gunfire rang out in a Germantown home Wednesday afternoon, according to Germantown Police.
PHOTOS: 4-year-old shot to death in Germantown, police say
Germantown Police said they are investigating the death of a 4-year-old child involving a firearm in the 2900 block of South Germantown Rd.
MASSIVE SCENE:
Germantown Police on the scene of an investigation involving the possible injury of a young child. Still gathering information. pic.twitter.com/SpuaNvEjIE
— Jeremy Pierre FOX13 (@JeremypierreFOX) June 22, 2022
The child was shot around 4 p.m. when FOX13 crews saw Germantown Police and other first responders surrounding a Germantown home.
Police have not clarified if the child was shot by somebody else or if the 4-year-old managed to find a gun and shot themselves.
This is a developing story. Check back often and tune into FOX13 News for more information on this tragedy.
