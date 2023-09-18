4-year-old shot to death, landlord hospitalized after being run over by suspect, Ga. coroner says

WSBTV.com News Staff
·1 min read
0

Police are investigating what led up to a shooting that killed a 4-year-old at an apartment complex.

Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Bryan told Channel 2 Action News the shooting took place inside an apartment at the Liberty Commons Apartments on North Lumpkin Road Monday morning.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

When officers arrived, they found a 4-year-old who had been shot. The child was pronounced dead at the scene.

The child’s identity has not been released.

Bryan said police believe the child was intentionally shot by someone who lived at the apartment with them.

TRENDING STORIES:

According to the investigation, the suspect ran over the landlord while leaving the scene. The landlord was taken to the hospital, where their condition is unknown.

The landlord’s identity has not been released.

Police have not said if anyone has been taken into custody in connection to this case.

The circumstances surrounding the shooting remain under investigation.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS:

Recommended Stories

  • Bird Buddy, the AI-powered bird feeder startup, now lets anyone use its app to birdwatch

    Bird Buddy, the startup behind multiple AI-powered smart bird feeders, including the recently announced smart Hummingbird Feeder and Bird Bath, is today launching its latest product -- and it's not another bird feeder. Instead, the company is debuting a new digital product called Bird Buddy Explore, which allows anyone to browse feeds from Bird Buddy cameras around the world, including in locations beyond the continental U.S. like Hawaii, Kenya, Chile, and Bhutan. The feature expands Bird Buddy's reach to those who haven't bought the company's feeders, allowing them to enjoy birdwatching including in locations and habitats beyond their own backyards.

  • Monday Night Football best bet: How much stock should we be putting in Week 1 results?

    The Steelers host the Browns in an AFC North rivalry matchup Monday. Given how the two teams played in their openers, there's a clear option.

  • Microsoft’s Panos Panay leaves company after nearly 20 years

    Panos Panay is leaving Microsoft after 19 years with the company, as confirmed via an official tweet. He’s been operating as the chief product officer with Microsoft, heading up Windows development and the company’s Surface line. Rajesh Jha, Microsoft’s vice president of experience and devices, broke the news in an email to employees.

  • Colorado star Travis Hunter out 3 weeks, Deion Sanders says

    Travis Hunter sustained a late hit on the sideline during the second quarter of Colorado's win over Colorado State.

  • 2024 Kia Niro Hybrid gets minor changes and small price increase

    The 2024 Kia Niro Hybrid gains a dual-level trunk floor across most of the range, loses a paint color, and gets more expensive.

  • UAW strike: Stellantis ups offer; Ford, GM to lay off workers due to ripple effects

    The UAW’s 'stand-up' strike against the Big Three automakers enters a fourth day, with not much movement in sight as both sides appear stuck at an impasse.

  • Lyft to pay $10M fine to SEC for failure to disclose board member's role in pre-IPO share sale

    Lyft has agreed to pay a $10 million fine over a U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission charge that the ride-hailing company failed to disclose a board director's role in the sale of $424 million worth of private shares before to its initial public offering. The SEC said Monday that prior to Lyft's IPO in March 2019, a board director arranged for a shareholder to sell its shares to a to a special purpose vehicle set up by an investment adviser affiliated with the same director. The SEC said this director, who the agency did not name, then contacted an investor interested in purchasing the shares through the SPV.

  • How to watch and follow Amazon's 2023 Devices event

    Amazon will not be streaming it to the public, but Engadget will be there to liveblog so you can follow along and read about its new products as soon as they're announced.

  • UK's competition watchdog drafts principles for 'responsible' generative AI

    An initial review of generative AI by the UK's Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) which was announced back in May has concluded with a report containing seven proposed principles to "ensure consumer protection and healthy competition are at the heart of responsible development and use of foundation models" (FMs), as it puts it. The move follows instruction from the UK government to existing regulators to consider AI impacts on their patches.

  • Blockchain Capital launches two new funds for a total of $580M

    The crypto bear market may be ongoing, but Blockchain Capital is still going big. It closed two new funds for a total of $580 million, the firm’s general partner Spencer Bogart told TechCrunch. The two venture funds, its sixth early-stage fund and its first “opportunity fund,” are allocated roughly two-thirds and one-third of the $580 million, respectively, Bogart said.

  • Drew Barrymore pauses talk show return 'until the strike is over' and others follow. Here's what's happening.

    Barrymore has hit "pause" on her talk show's controversial return amid the writers strike — and other shows have followed.

  • Women are less likely to receive CPR in public than men: Study

    When a medical emergency happened in a public place, just 61% of women received the help they needed, compared with 68% of men.

  • With car insurance rates surging, here are 8 ways to cut your next bill

    Here is what experts say is behind inflated car insurance prices and what you can do to save money without sacrificing thorough coverage on your vehicles.

  • Would-be X competitor T2 Social is now called Pebble (no, not that Pebble)

    Just like X (formerly Twitter), would-be competitor T2 Social has a new name, and it’s one that might ring a bell. Starting today, the service is called Pebble. And no, it's not a revival of the e-ink smartwatch company of yore.

  • Joby Aviation selects Dayton, Ohio for first scaled electric air taxi factory

    Joby Aviation has selected Dayton, Ohio as the new site for its first scaled electric aircraft factory, with the company preparing to invest up to $500 million in the new site as it looks to start selling air taxi rides as soon as 2025. TechCrunch was the first to report that Ohio was on the company’s short-list. Toyota is Joby’s largest external shareholder.

  • Don’t miss the Visa Everywhere Initiative Fintech Pitch-Off at TechCrunch Disrupt 2023

    The finalists will be evaluated based on the quality of their solution and presentation, the opportunities it offers to partner with Visa and clients, and the desirability, uniqueness and feasibility of their product or solution. Don’t leave the room when the pitches end, because that’s when you — the audience — get to cast your votes.

  • Intel seems pretty excited about glass substrates

    Intel has announced a a glass substrate breakthrough, which will make its future chips faster and more efficient.

  • Sonos Move 2 review: Better sound and battery life comes at a cost

    The new Sonos Move 2 portable speaker improves on its predecessor in a lot of ways. But, like a lot of recent Sonos products, it also costs more than it used to.

  • Microsoft AI researchers accidentally exposed terabytes of internal sensitive data

    In research shared with TechCrunch, cloud security startup Wiz said it discovered a GitHub repository belonging to Microsoft’s AI research division as part of its ongoing work into the accidental exposure of cloud-hosted data. This data included 38 terabytes of sensitive information, including the personal backups of two Microsoft employees’ personal computers. The data also contained other sensitive personal data, including passwords to Microsoft services, secret keys, and over 30,000 internal Microsoft Teams messages from hundreds of Microsoft employees.

  • Lennar reveals the next big headwind for housing supply

    Land can cost anywhere from a few thousand dollars per acre to tens of thousands of dollars for the lot, squeezing cash flows and balance sheets.