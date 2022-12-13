4-year-old fatally shot in Gaston County, police say

A four-year-old boy was fatally shot near Gastonia Tuesday afternoon, police said.

It happened shortly after 4:30 p.m. on Cindy Lane off Hickory Grove Road.

The condition of the child is not known at this time.

Police are investigating how the child got a hold of the firearm.

No further information has been released.

Return to this story for updates.

