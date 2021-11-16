4-year-old is shot and SC law enforcement is trying to find out how it happened

A 4-year-old was transferred from a Midlands hospital to a regional trauma center Tuesday after being shot, the Newberry County Sheriff’s Office said.

At about 8:30 a.m., deputies responded to the emergency room at Newberry County Hospital when they were informed a gunshot wound victim was brought in by a family member, the sheriff’s office said in a news release.

Deputies found a 4-year-old who had been shot in the body, according to the release.

After initially being treated at the hospital, Newberry County EMS took the child to the trauma center.

Information on the child’s condition was not available. No other injuries were reported by the sheriff’s office.

The family member told investigators the child found a handgun and fired the weapon, according to the release.

Deputies, Newbery Police officers, and South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) agents are at the scene of the shooting on Grey Street in Helena, the sheriff’s office said. They are performing forensic tests and continue to investigate.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.