4-year-old struck by car, hospitalized in critical condition

A 4-year-old boy was in critical condition Friday after he was hit while riding his bike by a vehicle in Hurricane, according to police.

The accident, which happened at approximately 7:20 p.m. on 180 North between 3700 West and 3900 West, occurred when the driver struggled to see while heading west into the setting sun, according to a release from the Hurricane Police Department.

The driver, identified as a 59-year-old male, called 911 and was cooperating with the investigation, according to the release.

The boy's parents were notified at the scene.

The boy was transported to St. George Regional Hospital.

The incident was assigned to the Washington County Accident Reconstruction Team for investigation.

"We are sending our prayers to the victim and his family at this time," the police department offered in posts on social media.

