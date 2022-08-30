4-year-old struck by gunfire in drive-by shooting in southeast Charlotte, CMPD says

A four-year-old boy was shot in a drive-by shooting Monday night in southeast Charlotte, police said.

The boy and his mother were just returning from the grocery store when the drive-by happened at Wallace Woods Apartments on Wallace Road off East Independence Boulevard.

The child was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries and immediately had to undergo surgery.

“The innocence of a child coming home from a grocery store with his mother and is victimized, in this way, it shocks the conscience,” CMPD Maj. Dave Robinson said. “So to whoever is listening to this news report, don’t be hardened to this fact -- to understand this has a real consequence to this violence that we experienced tonight.”

Robinson asked the public to not be desensitized to serious crimes, such as this shooting.

“There is a four-year-old little boy fighting for his life and it is important that somebody who knows something calls us so we can partner with them and solve this crime.”

No arrests have been made.

