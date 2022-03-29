4-year-old’s tragic shooting death leads to charges against Georgia man, police say

A 4-year-old girl is dead after she was shot at a home in DeKalb County, Georgia, this week, according to multiple news outlets.

The deadly shooting occurred just before 10 p.m. Monday, March 28, in the 1400 block of Bouldercrest Road, WAGA reported, citing DeKalb County police.

A relative rushed the child to a hospital where she died from her injuries on the morning of March 29, according to WSB-TV. No other injuries were reported.

Levante Cummings, 27, was arrested on one count of second-degree murder and child cruelty, online records show. He was booked into the DeKalb County Jail where he remains held as of Tuesday afternoon.

Police have released few details about what led up to the shooting, but a police source with knowledge of the investigation reportedly told WAGA that Jenkins had fallen asleep and left a gun in plain sight.

McClatchy News reached out to the DeKalb County Police Department on Tuesday, March 29, and was awaiting a response.

The shooting remains under investigation.

