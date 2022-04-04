4-year-old wanders away from family gathering and drowns in pool, Georgia cops say

Family members pulled a 4-year-old boy unresponsive from a community apartment swimming pool after he wandered away from a social gathering several families were having at an adjacent communal clubhouse, according to police in Roswell, Georgia.

First responders brought him to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead on Saturday, April 2, according to Roswell police. Roswell is about 20 miles north of Atlanta.

Family members began looking for the boy after he disappeared from the gathering at the clubhouse that is part of the Park 83 apartments, police said in a statement.

Detectives are investigating the incident, but, “at this time it appears to be a heartbreaking accident,” police said in a statement.

The boy’s name has not been released.

Drowning is the leading cause of death among children ages 1-4, according to the National Drowning Prevention Alliance.

