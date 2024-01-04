4-year-old, woman hit by gunfire in northside Jacksonville drive-by shooting

A 4-year-old girl and a woman are hospitalized after being hit by gunfire. They were seated in a car that was parked in a driveway on Oaklawn Road, off Dunn Avenue, just before Midnight when a light-colored SUV drove by and opened fire.

Both victims have non-life threatening injuries, according to JSO.

A third person who was in the targeted vehicle was not hurt. Detectives from the JSO Robbery and Violent Crimes Unit and Crime Scene Unit were processing evidence and searching for surveillance video.

No additional suspect information was provided.

Anyone with information is asked to contact CrimeStoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.



