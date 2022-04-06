4-year-old, woman hurt by ricocheted bullets after fight in Athens, police say
Three people are in jail after a fight ended in a shooting that hurt two people, including a 4-year-old.
Athens-Clarke police responded to the shooting off Rocksprings Court around 4:15 p.m. Saturday. When they arrived, officers found several people fighting outside.
Shontiva Myers is accused of firing multiple shots toward the ground during Saturday’s fight. Police said the bullets ricocheted off the ground and hit a 4-year-old boy and 34-year-old woman.
Both the boy and woman have since been released from the hospital.
Police said Shontiva Myers, Jeal Williams, Yolanda Myers and a fourth person drove from Atlanta to Athens with guns after they heard a young relative of theirs had gotten into a fight.
Police charged Shontiva Myers and Williams with two counts of aggravated assault and one count of possession of a firearm. Police charged Yolanda Myers with disorderly conduct.
