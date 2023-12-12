4-year-old's shooting leads to charges for Rostraver couple

Dec. 11—The parents of a 4-year-old Rostraver boy who accidentally shot himself in the head this summer are charged with endangering the welfare of a child and reckless endangering, according to court documents.

Laura C. Steele, 32, and Michael Lynn, 37, kept the loaded gun unsecured under the bed in their Gaudio Drive home, Westmoreland County District Attorney Nicole Ziccarelli said when announcing the charges Monday.

Rostraver police and county detectives were called to the couple's home on July 6 to investigate the incident. The 4-year-old boy was taken to UPMC Children's Hospital of Pittsburgh and continues to receive constant medical care, Ziccarelli said in a news release.

Police confirmed both Steele and Lynn were home at the time of the shooting and heard a 'pop' from the bedroom and found the child bleeding on the floor with the handgun beside the child, Ziccarelli said.

"This little boy will likely have to live with this painful reminder for the rest of his life," Ziccarelli said. "While we know we cannot prevent every crime, we have to find a way to protect our most vulnerable."

Attorneys for Steele and Lynn were not listed in court documents. Both face a Jan. 5 preliminary hearing in District Judge Wayne Vlasic's Rostraver court.

Ziccarelli said her office is partnering with nonprofit Ray of Hope to provide free gun locks. To receive one, call 724-875-2415 or email egoldberg@mhaswpa.org.

