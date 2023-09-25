4 overdoses in 24 hours in Quincy; police send out warning

QUINCY − There were four confirmed overdoses in a 24-hour period over the weekend in Quincy, police said.

Though none of the cases proved fatal, a police advisory emphasizes the potential lethality of drugs mixed with fentanyl, a synthetic opioid up to 50 times stronger than heroin and 100 times stronger than morphine.

Quincy police said they don't know yet if these narcotics came from a single source. Officers responding to one of the overdoses seized drugs, which police said will be analyzed.

The advisory cited a report by the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration which analyzed fake prescription pills laced with fentanyl in 2022. "Six out of 10 (pills) now contain a potential lethal dose of fentanyl," the report said, a 20% increase over 2021.

In Quincy and statewide, police have found a sedative called Xylazine mixed with fentanyl, which has led to an increase in overdoses and overdose deaths. Xylazine is often used in veterinary clinics to euthanize or sedate animals for operation. The drug is similar Ketamine, but more potent and longer lasting, the advisory says.

Opioids found by Quincy police.

Police finding more xylazine and fentanyl mixes

Narcotics analyzed by the state's drug lab have increasingly shown mixtures of xylazine and fentanyl over the last year, a detective from the Quincy Police Department's drug unit told The Patriot Ledger.

He said Narcan, which can reverse overdoses by blocking opioid receptors in the brain, does not respond to sedatives such as xylazine. Overdoses caused by mixtures of fentanyl and xylazine are thus more difficult to reverse.

Drug presses becoming more common to make pills look like real prescriptions

In the past four to five years, investigators have found more and more pill presses, machines used to compress powders into uniform pills and mark them. The Quincy detective said which drug traffickers use them disguise pills containing fentanyl and other dangerous substances as prescription medications, the detective said.

For example, police have found pills disguised as 30 milligram tablets of Oxycodone that actually contain fentanyl, as well as pills that look like Adderall, an amphetamine commonly prescribed to people with ADHD, but are actually methamphetamines.

Quincy Police Chief Mark Kennedy said that fake prescription pills churned out by pill presses threaten minors and young people who are less experienced.

Overdose death: 'His life does have meaning'

"That's a big concern − kids thinking they're getting something that's − not safe, because no diverted pharmaceutical is safe if it's not prescribed to you," Kennedy said. "But the idea being that it was made in a lab and it is what it purports to be, whether it's Adderall or something like that to help you study. But they're actually taking methamphetamine."

The advisory says that Quincy police will "work tirelessly in our enforcement efforts to get this poison off of our streets and prosecute those who are distributing it."

Kennedy also emphasized the importance of education in fighting the opioid epidemic. He said his department is working with Quincy schools, Father Bill's, Baystate Community Services and other community partners to get the message out to those who need to hear it.

"There's an enforcement and education part," Kennedy said. "We never stopped our enforcement efforts, but we're really doubling down on our education efforts."

The advisory urges parents to speak to their children about the dangers of opioids and unregulated pills.

Quincy police encourage those who need assistance for themselves or for loved ones to contact the Quincy Police Communications Division at 617-479-1212.

