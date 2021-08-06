At least 10 passengers injured in stabbings on Tokyo train

Passengers pass through the gates of a subway station in Tokyo, Friday, Aug. 6, 2021. A man stabbed four passengers with a knife on a Tokyo subway on Friday and was arrested by police after fleeing, a railway official and news reports said. (AP Photo/Kantaro Komiya)
TOKYO (AP) — A man with a knife stabbed at least 10 passengers on a commuter train in Tokyo on Friday and was arrested by police after fleeing, fire department officials and news reports said.

NHK public television said two passengers were seriously injured. It said the suspect left his knife behind as he fled and was later arrested in Tokyo. The Japanese capital is currently hosting the Olympics, which end Sunday.

The Tokyo Fire Department said nine of the 10 passengers were taken to nearby hospitals, while the tenth was able to walk away. All of the injured were conscious, fire department officials said.

NHK showed a number of police cars and people in uniform on the street where it said the suspect was arrested.

The stabbing occurred near Seijogakuen station, according to railway operator Odakyu Electric Railway Co. The train line is mostly above ground but runs underground in the area of the attack.

Police refused to comment and no other details were immediately available.

