4 Pennsylvania Powerball players win $50,000 prizes in final drawing of 2023

The Powerball jackpot continues to rise, but four people in Pennsylvania took home large prizes after Saturday’s drawing.

According to the Pennsylvania Lottery, three people won $50,000 by matching four of five white balls and the Powerball. A fourth person who purchased Double Play also won a $50,000 prize.

The winning numbers drawn on Saturday were 10-11-26-27-34, and the Powerball was 7. The multiplier was 4X.

The last time someone won the Powerball jackpot was on Oct. 11.

The Powerball drawing on Jan. 1 is now worth an estimated $810 million.

