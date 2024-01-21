4 The People: 1-on-1 with Kansas Governor Laura Kelly
TOPEKA, Kan. — This week, “4 The People” is On Location with Kansas Governor Laura Kelly in Topeka.
Fresh from her state-of-the-state address, the Kansas Legislature wasted no time taking the governor on over tax reform. The House and Senate leadership unveil and then immediately pass a package that is similar to the governor’s, but provides a single rate (flat tax).
The governor discusses whether there might be room to compromise, even as she plans a veto.
Other topics include education funding, Medicaid expansion, whether her administration has discussed with the Chiefs a possible Kansas home, and of course, her thoughts on “license plategate”!
