4 The People: 1-on-1 with Missouri Governor Mike Parson

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — This week, FOX4’s “4 The People” continues its “On-Location” visits to state capitols, sitting down with Missouri Governor Mike Parson.

Gov. Parson gave his sixth and final State of the State this week, so the show dives into some of his initiatives, including education and childcare funding.

But show host John Holt also delves into the logjam, or dysfunction as some have called it, of the Missouri Senate, where a group of conservative senators have taken control of the floor.

The show also gets into to some Kansas City issues, including the earnings tax, support for the Chiefs and Royals stadiums, and the pending pardon request filed by former Kansas City Police Detective Eric DeValkenaere, serving time for the shooting death of a Black man he says was armed and threatening a fellow officer, a conviction that’s been upheld following appeal.

