4 people and 2 dogs displaced after fire on Entrada Dr. in Virginia Beach

Kevin Cheek
·1 min read

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Four people and two dogs have been displaced after a Saturday afternoon fire in Virginia Beach.

Firefighters responded to the 2400 block of Entrada Drive around 12:21 p.m. When crews arrived on the scene, they found heavy smoke coming from the roof of a single-family home.

The fire was called under control at 1:05 p.m. Officials say the fire started in the fire place. No one was hurt.

Keep up to date with the latest news on WAVY.com.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WAVY.com.

Recommended Stories