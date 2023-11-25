4 people and 2 dogs displaced after fire on Entrada Dr. in Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Four people and two dogs have been displaced after a Saturday afternoon fire in Virginia Beach.

Firefighters responded to the 2400 block of Entrada Drive around 12:21 p.m. When crews arrived on the scene, they found heavy smoke coming from the roof of a single-family home.

WORKING FIRE: Crews responding to a working fire in the 2400 BLK. Entrada Dr. pic.twitter.com/eXS7hqGg0q — VBFD (@VirginiaBeachFD) November 25, 2023

The fire was called under control at 1:05 p.m. Officials say the fire started in the fire place. No one was hurt.

