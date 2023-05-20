4 people arrested after 11 cars broken into in Everett parking garage

Four people were arrested after eleven cars were broken into in an Everett parking garage on May 9.

Early in the morning, dispatch got several reports that multiple people were breaking into cars inside the Everapark parking garage on 2815 Hoyt Avenue.

According to the Everett Police Department, a witness told officers the people were leaving in a car and gave a description. Officers found the car and pulled the four people over. However, officers weren’t able to verify the damage to the cars and parking garage in time, so the people were released pending investigation.

Through investigating, officers found out that eleven cars had been prowled and that the estimated amount of damage was over $5,000. They also discovered that a metal garage door had been damaged. Because of this officers were able to develop probable cause to arrest the four people, one of which was a minor.

Everett PD said after an extensive search and with the help of patrol officers, the Anti-Crime Team, and community members, all four people have been taken into custody. Three were booked into the Snohomish County Jail for malicious mischief, burglar, and vehicle prowling. The juvenile was released to his parents and his charges are being referred.



