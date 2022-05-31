4 people arrested after an abandoned school burns down in Central Kentucky

Four suspects, two of which are minors, have been accused of burning down an abandoned school in Scott County, according to the Scott County Sheriff’s Office.

Cody Kirk and Cameron Speigle, both 23, were each charged with arson and burglary for allegedly burning down the old Sadieville School, according to the sheriff’s office. Two minors have also been charged and were being held at the Fayette County Regional Juvenile Detention Center.

The sheriff’s office said tips and an investigation led to the identification of the four suspects. Kirk and Speigle also confessed to the crime during an interview, the sheriff’s office said.

The fire started around 2 a.m. Monday morning, according to the Herald-Leader’s news-reporting partner, WKYT. No one was hurt, but the building was completely destroyed, according to WKYT.

The City of Sadieville Facebook page said the building would have turned 100 years old in 2024.