4 people arrested after Boston police seize stash of guns, fentanyl, nearly 40 off-highway vehicles

Four people are facing criminal charges after a recent drag racing investigation ended with Boston police seizing a stash of illegal firearms, fentanyl, and nearly 40 off-highway vehicles, law enforcement officials announced Monday.

Officers investigating groups involved in illegal drag racing executed multiple search warrants in the area of 44 Lochdale Road in Roslindale on Friday afternoon, according to the Boston Police Department.

“These illegal events would draw large crowds resulting in excessively loud music, public drinking, and reckless operation,” the police said of the drag races.

Items seized during the search warrant reportedly included a Glock 19, a Masterpiece Arms Subgun, an Archangel AR -15, a Rockland Island Revolver Model 206, a Glock 26, a SCCY 9MM, a Umarex Pellet Gun, more than 36 grams of fentanyl, and a total of 37 dirt bikes and mopeds.

During the investigation, police say arrest warrants were obtained for Angel Javier Mejia Lara, 26, of Roxbury, Wallis Baez Pimentel, 31, of Roxbury, Ramon Antonio Villar Peguero, 20, of Roxbury, and Melfi Octavio Rosa Hiraldo, 35, of Dorchester.

Lara is charged with five counts of unlawful possession of a firearm, three counts of unlawful possession of ammunition, unlawful possession of a large capacity firearm, registering of bets, money laundering, two counts of trafficking of Class A fentanyl, five counts of distribution of Class A fentanyl, receiving stolen license plate, three counts of larceny of a motor vehicle, operating an illegal repair shop, and conspiracy.

Pimental is charged with registering of bets, use of telephone for gaming and betting purposes, and conspiracy.

Peguero is charged with trafficking of Class A fentanyl, five counts of distribution of class a fentanyl, and drag racing.

Hiraldo is charged with three counts of distribution of Class A fentanyl.

All four suspects are expected to be arraigned in Boston Municipal Court.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

