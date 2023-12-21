4 people arrested in fatal shooting of Phoenix teen planned to rob him, records reveal

Phoenix police said four male teenagers had been arrested in connection with the November fatal shooting of 17-year-old Marc Levya.

Leonard Ray Brown, 19, Dareon Harris, 18, and Takari Humphrey, 18, were arrested on suspicion of first-degree murder and attempted robbery in Leyva's Nov. 28 death in south Phoenix, according to police and court records. An unnamed 16-year-old male was also charged in Leyva's death, court documents show.

Suspects told police Leyva was attempting to buy a gun from them before he was gunned down for his money, according to court records.

Details on fatal shooting emerge

Officers arrived at about 9 p.m. on Nov. 28 at an apartment complex on Seventh Avenue and Alta Vista Road and found Leyva suffering from multiple gunshot wounds, according to court records. Leyva was behind his mother's car, which was riddled with bullet holes. Court records indicate he had borrowed the car earlier that day to visit a friend at the complex, Leyva's mom, Rosario Canales, told investigators.

Leyva was taken to a hospital, where he was later pronounced dead, police said.

Court documents reveal the apartment complex's surveillance cameras captured the shooting.

The footage showed six people standing in a circle in the parking lot when several of them pulled out firearms and began shooting at the other people in the group, according to court documents. The circle split up with people running in different directions while continuing to fire their guns at one another and striking multiple cars in the parking lot, according to arrest reports.

Leyva had picked up a friend before heading to the apartment complex where he was shot. That friend called Canales, telling her that her son had been shot after a group of people attempted to rob them, according to court records.

The friend told investigators that he and Leyva had arrived at the apartments together and picked up Harris and the unnamed 16-year-old, both of whom were armed and had gone to a liquor store and smoke shop.

Harris and the 16-year-old went into the store before Leyva and his friend, according to court records. Store surveillance footage showed the suspects talking to someone on a cell phone before Leyva and his friend entered, according to court documents. Harris later told investigators he called Brown to discuss trying to rob Leyva.

Leyva, his friend, Harris and the 16-year-old all went back to the apartment complex in the Leyva's car after they finished up at the store, arrest reports state. They were later joined by Brown and Humphrey, both of whom were also armed.

One of the people in the group asked Leyva's friend what he would do if someone pointed a gun at him. Humphrey told investigators he then raised his weapon and fired the first of multiple shots toward him and Leyva.

After the group split up, security footage shows the 16-year-old and Humphrey walking away from the area together and "appearing to congratulate" each other with a handshake or high five, the arrest reports state.

After their Dec. 14 arrest, Harris and the 16-year-old told police they planned to rob Leyva for the cash they assumed he had on him. Leyva was at the apartments to buy a gun from Harris, they said.

Police apprehend suspects

Just before noon on Tuesday, police identified Brown as a suspect and arrested him. Brown admitted to being present and armed during the shooting, police said.

On Wednesday, according to police, Humphrey was taken into custody.

Harris and Humphrey both had a $500,000 bond placed on them, according to court records. Humphrey was in custody on Thursday morning and has a court appearance set for Dec. 28, court and jail records show.

Harris did not appear to be jailed as of Thursday morning. His next court appearance was scheduled for Dec. 26, according to court records.

As of Thursday morning, Brown was being held on a $250,000 bond, jail and court records show. His next court appearance was set for Dec. 27, court records show.

Family grieves for slain boy

Canales told The Arizona Republic that her son, Leyva, enjoyed playing and joking around with his family.

"He was a good son and a good brother," Canales said.

Ahead of Leyva's Dec. 6 funeral, the boy's godmother, Maria Reyes, told The Republic that Canales was not financially prepared for her son's burial.

"Nobody expects to have to bury their children. It wasn’t something she was financially prepared for,” Reyes said.

Reyes started a GoFundMe to benefit the funeral costs. As of Thursday morning, the fundraiser had reached little more than $6,300 of its $15,000 goal.

The mother's resolve turned to the issue of gun violence.

"Regarding guns, we want to stop having kids dying so young," Canales said.

State, nation see rise in teen gun deaths

Last month, the Arizona Department of Health Services released its Child Fatality Report, finding Firearm injuries are the leading cause of death for teens ages 15 to 17.

Between Nov. 26-29, four 17-year-olds, including Leyva, were killed by gun violence.The 2022 data revealed a slight increase compared to the previous year, with the number of children killed by firearm injuries rising from 56 to 59.

An uptick in firearm deaths among children is being seen nationwide, according to Jesenia Pizarro, a professor at Arizona State University's School of Criminology and Criminal Justice.

"Unfortunately, this paradigm that we're seeing in Arizona is not uncommon," Pizarro said.

Pizarro said that since the pandemic in 2020, guns are the leading cause of death for children and teens in the United States. The trend follows a rise in gun ownership, Pizarro said. Recent research shows that the rise stems from people feeling less safe, she said.

