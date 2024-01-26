4 people arrested in shooting of teen at Middletown park

Jan. 26—MIDDLETOWN — Middletown police officers arrested four people, two juveniles and two adults, in connection to a shooting of a teenager late Tuesday night at a Middletown park.

A 17-year-old boy was shot in the chest at about 11:40 p.m. at Lefferson Park in the 2200 block of Breiel Boulevard at Lefferson Road, according to the police report.

On Friday, officers announced the arrests in a social media post.

Lillian Byrd, 18, has been charged with aggravated robbery, according to the post. Another 18-year-old, Zachery Dier, has been charged with tampering with evidence.

The two 16-year-old boys were charged with aggravated robbery and one was charged with felonious assault, said Sgt. Earl Nelson.

Nelson credited "good work" from the detectives because they had little information regarding the suspects.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Detective Luke Agee at 513-425-7796 or 513-425-7700.

Officers found the injured teen in the middle of the intersection of Breiel Boulevard and Lefferson Road on a median adjacent to the park. He suffered a gunshot wound to the left side of the chest and was taken to Atrium Medical Center for treatment. On Thursday, police said he remained hospitalized.

Nelson said the victim's cell phone was taken.