4 people broke into a home, 1 stabbed to death in Newton County, deputies say
A man is dead after deputies say he was stabbed in a fight after breaking into a home with three other people.
Newton County Sheriff officials said on May 5, the group arrived at a home on Georgia Highway 162 in Covington around 8:22 p.m.
According to deputies, the individuals were 35-year-old Margie Love, 18-year-old Anthony McDonald, both of Covington and 39-year-old Randell Whitley of Newborn and 21-year-old Garrett Blackwell of Monticello.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
Authorities said the four went to the home to confront Love’s ex-partner.
According to the investigation, the four went into the home without permission, at which point a fight began between the offenders and one of the victims.
During the fight, Whitley was stabbed. He was then taken to the hospital, where he died.
TRENDING STORIES:
Mother lured with shopping trip then tortured, murdered, dismembered and burned, GBI says
Deputy sheriff dies after dog attacks her and her son in their fenced backyard
Deputies did not specify what transpired during the fight or who stabbed Whitley.
Authorities arrested Love and McDonald and charged them with first-degree home invasion, murder and aggravated assault.
Blackwell turned himself in Thursday and was also charged with fist degree home invasion, murder and aggravated assault.
[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
IN OTHER NEWS: