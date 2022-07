Jul. 2—ELKHART — Four people are accused of burglarizing a neighbor's home around New Year's Eve, making off with a TV and other items.

Derek Reed, Mackenzie Scott, Joslynne Jones and Maximus Tingle each face one count of burglary as a Level 5 felony in court filings made Thursday. Police say they stole a television, two cellphones and various makeup items from a neighbor around Dec. 31, 2021.