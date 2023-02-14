4 people charged in connection to a deadly stabbing in Eastern Kentucky, police say

Four people have been arrested in connection to a deadly stabbing in Bath County, according to Kentucky State Police.

On Saturday police found a man suffering from multiple stab wounds in a yard at a home on East High Street in Owingsville, state police said. The victim was pronounced dead and later identified as Christopher Bussell, 41, of Owingsville.

On Monday, state police said they arrested four individuals in connection to the killing. Shannon McCarty, 20, of Owingsville, has been charged with murder and harboring a fugitive; Priscilla Hunt, 42, of Morehead, has been charged with conspiracy to commit murder and harboring a fugitive; Joslyn Brooks, 18, of Stanton, has been charged with conspiracy to commit murder and harboring a fugitive; and Krystal Hardin, 40, of Owingsville, has been charged with conspiracy to commit murder.

State police also arrested Donald Puckett, 45, of Owingsville, on unrelated charges.

Additional charges could be possible pending presentation to a grand jury, state police said.