4 people have been charged in a Rockford homicide and 1 is still at large

ROCKFORD — Four people are charged with murder in a shooting that left one person dead on the city’s southeast side last week.

Shon Davis, 19, Kenneth Alexander, 24, Angelo Woods 18, and 19-year-old Marquzaise Alexander are all charged with first-degree murder in the death of 18-year-old Davonte Simmons.

Simmons was shot Thursday and was found lying in a driveway in the 2600 block of Pleasant Avenue.

“The four defendants devised a plan to rob Davonte Simmons of a handgun he was believed to have in his possession,” Winnebago County State’s Attorney J. Hanley said at a Tuesday press conference.

Authorities say that around 8:30 p.m. Thursday, police received a call from Davis, who told dispatchers he was carjacked while he was driving a 2006 Nissan Altima on Pleasant View Avenue.

Officers arrived on the scene and found Simmons suffering from gunshot wounds to his back and shoulder. He later died.

At around 9 p.m., Kenneth Alexander was pulled over while driving the Altima in the 300 block of College Avenue. There were bullet holes inside the car and the vehicle was missing a window, Hanley said.

Hanley said officers recovered seven spent 9mm shell casings from two different guns, indicating the shots were fired from inside the vehicle.

Authorities believe Simmons was in the backseat when he was shot by Woods and Marquzaise Alexander. The men then allegedly shoved Simmons out of the car.

A surveillance video shows a man believed to be Davis exit the vehicle while it's still moving and flee on foot. He is still at large.

Marquzaise Alexander was shot in the hand and sought treatment at a local hospital but left before he could be seen by a doctor.

Marquzaise Alexander, Kenneth Alexander, and Angelo Woods are lodged in the Winnebago County Jail. Their bonds have been set at $3 million each.

“Another life lost,” Rockford Police Chief Carla Redd said. “These individuals all knew each other. It’s a sad when we have to inform you of the issues in this matter.”

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Shon Davis should call the Rockford Police Department at 815-966-2900 or Rockford Area Crime Stoppers at 815-963-7867.

