4 people charged after various narcotics found during traffic stop, police say

The Byhalia Police Department (BPD) charged four people over the weekend for various drug charges.

Officers stopped a car on I-22 eastbound at Highway 309 on July 16.

During the traffic stop, officers found large amounts of narcotics including MDMA pills, Xanax pills, Marijuana, and Marijuana Wax, and US currency in the car, a release said.

A release said four people had been charged with narcotics violations after the traffic stop.

