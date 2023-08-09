4 people dead, 1 injured after shooting in Illinois city of Crystal Lake

CHICAGO — Four people are dead and one injured after a shooting in unincorporated Crystal Lake early Wednesday morning, according to the McHenry County sheriff’s office.

Deputies responded to a call in the 5800 block of Wild Plum Road at 3:56 a.m. after hearing a family member was shooting relatives.

Three females were found dead, and a male and female were seriously injured.

The person believed to be the aggressor was transported to a hospital and later pronounced dead. The person who called authorities was also taken to the hospital with “serious injuries.” There is no update yet to that person’s status.

McHenry County coroner’s office is also involved in the investigation.

“We are still in the very early stages of the investigation and are currently processing the scene. Until the Coroner’s Office is done examining the victims, we will not be releasing information regarding their fatal injuries nor the type of weapon used,” the sheriff’s office said in a statement.

This is an isolated incident with no threat to the public, the statement said.

