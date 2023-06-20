4 people dead, 2 critically injured after fire breaks out at New York City e-bike shop

Four people are dead and two in critical condition after a fire broke out at an e-bike repair shop in New York City Tuesday, authorities said.

The New York City Fire Department responded to the fire at 80 Madison Street at around 12:15 a.m. local time after a heavy fire broke out on the first floor of the e-bike store, the FDNY said in a statement on Twitter.

The FDNY said seven people were injured upon arrival, six of them critically. One firefighter suffered minor injuries, the FDNY said.

Of the six people with critical injuries, four later died, including a 71-year-old man, the Office of the Deputy Commissioner of Public Information told USA TODAY. Two “adult females” are in critical condition.

“Fire marshal will determine the cause of the fire,” the public information office said.

The incident is under investigation.

