4 people dead after shooting at trailer park in Tucson

Four people died early Sunday morning in a shooting at a trailer park in Tucson, police reported.

Officers responded to reports of shots being fired at the Plaza del Sol trailer park located on West Ajo Way, police said in a press release.

Officers arrived at the residential park around 12:45 a.m. and first encountered an unresponsive male in the roadway. The man was given aid but was pronounced dead on scene, police said.

After locating the mobile home where the shooting was reported, officers found three more men with gunshot wounds. Two were pronounced dead on scene while the other was taken to a local hospital where he later died, police reported.

During their initial investigation, police learned that a group of men arrived at one of the trailer units and confronted the owner and a guest. The confrontation escalated and shots were fired. The homeowner was not injured but the guest received non-life-threatening injuries.

The police did not release further details about who the shooter was. The investigation is ongoing, the statement said.

Police asked anyone with information to call 911 or 88-CRIME. Callers with information about the shooting can remain anonymous, police said.

The deaths of the four men bring Tucson's homicide number to 88 so far for 2021, a 60% increase since last year, according to data provided by Tucson police. This time last year, police had reported 55 deaths by homicide.

