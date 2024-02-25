4 The People: Debate surrounding Jackson County stadium sales tax

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — With the 3/8 cent sales tax on the April ballot to fund a new downtown Royals stadium and renovations at Arrowhead, the battle lines are drawn.

Two groups have formed to support and oppose the sales tax.

Will fans go downtown for Royals baseball?

On this week’s edition of “4 The People,” representatives of both sides join us to discuss the issues that are sure to arise. Is this a sales tax extension, or a new tax? What kind of economic development can we expect? What will the “Community Benefit Agreement” include?

Bridgette Williams represents supporters, while Becky Nace and Tim Smith take the side of those opposed to the sales tax. Separate conversations with both sides will be followed by a wrap up of the issues as the campaigns get started with FOX4’s Jonathan Ketz.

