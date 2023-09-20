4 people detained after police search Pembroke Pines home over possible cyber crimes

PEMBROKE PINES — Police detained four people Wednesday after searching a Pembroke Pines home in relation to possible cyber crimes.

The four people were detained after police executed a search warrant at Southwest 117th Terrace and Southwest Second Street, according to Amanda Conwell, a spokesperson for Pembroke Pines Police. None have been arrested.

Conwell did not provide further details about the nature of the crimes or the identities of the four people involved.

“Arrests may be forthcoming but we are actively investigating at this time,” she said.

