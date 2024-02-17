4 people extricated, brought to hospital after ‘serious’ crash in Mt. Juliet

MT. JULIET, Tenn. (WKRN) – Four people were taken to the hospital early Saturday morning following a serious crash in Mt. Juliet.

According to the Mt. Juliet Fire Department, the crash happened around 4:30 a.m. on Lebanon Road at North Mt. Juliet Road on Saturday, Feb. 17.

Courtesy: Mt. Juliet Fire Department

Officials announced four people were extricated from the vehicle and taken to local hospitals. The extent of their injuries remains unknown.

In a post, Mt. Juliet Fire said “extrication was difficult with unsteady terrain in the ongoing construction.”

The circumstances surrounding the crash were not revealed and remain under investigation.

This is a developing story. WKRN News 2 will continue to update this article as new information becomes available.

