4 people found with fentanyl in Grand Junction

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KREX) — Grand Junction Police Officers arrested four people on weapon and drug charges this Wednesday morning.

Witnesses called 911 reporting people stealing from cars in the 700 block of Horizon Drive at around 1:30 a.m. this Wednesday morning. Responding officers contacted two men who attempted to flee from law enforcement and two adult females reportedly associated to the crime.

Officers investigated and uncovered a firearm, illegal drugs and drug paraphernalia. Officers arrested and remanded 36-year-old Silvia Galindo, 36-year-old Hermes Arzapalo, 21-year-old Noah Rivera and 20-year-old Lisa Rickard to the Mesa County Detention Facility for various weapon and drug charges.

No further information is available at this time.

