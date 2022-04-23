4 people hospitalized after shootings early Saturday in downtown Bloomington

Four men sustained gunshot wounds early Saturday morning in shooting incidents in downtown Bloomington, one inside a crowded bar.

Three of the men were shot inside the Kalao Restaurant and Nightclub at 320 N. Walnut St. around 1 a.m. Police arrived to find them in the street outside the rum bar. They had been shot in the low-level bar at the establishment and had fled outside, Bloomington Police Department Capt. Ryan Pedigo said in a 5 a.m. news release about the incident

A 26-year-old man had a gunshot wound to his pelvis, a 41-year-old man had a gunshot wound to his upper thigh, and a 22-year-old man had a gunshot wound to his thigh. Officers provided emergency medical care until ambulance crews arrived.

All three men were taken to IU Health Bloomington Hospital for treatment. Their conditions are unknown, Pedigo said. Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact Detective Jeff Rodgers at 812-349-3318.

More: Southside Bloomington home sprayed with bullets, handgun seized at Little 500 party

Pedigo said that as officers were investigating the shooting at Kalao, a 911 call reported another man had been shot in a parking lot near the intersection of Sixth and Lincoln streets at 1:30 a.m.

Officers found a 26-year-old man with a gunshot wound to his abdomen who was in the front passenger seat of a vehicle. He was taken to IU Health Bloomington Hospital. "It is believed that this shooting occurred near the alleyway that runs east and west, between Kirkwood Avenue and Sixth Street," the news release said. "The victim in this shooting was rushed to emergency surgery once at the hospital. His condition is unknown."

Pedigo said police don't know if the shootings are related "or if they were completely separate events." Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to contact Detective Jon Muscato at 812-349-3325.

The incidents occurred as bars in Bloomington were crowded with people celebrating Little 500 weekend at Indiana University. The well-known party weekend surrounding the annual bicycle races draws many out-of-towners as well as IU students to local bars and private gatherings.

Contact reporter Laura Lane at llane@heraldt.com, 812-331-4362 or 812-318-5967.

This article originally appeared on The Herald-Times: Bloomington crime: 4 people wounded in downtown shootings Saturday