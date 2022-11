4 people hurt when pickup truck crashes into restaurant in New Hampshire

Several people were injured when a pickup truck crashed into a New Hampshire restaurant and the driver is facing a driving under the influence charge, police said.

Police officers and the fire department responded to Greg’s Bistro in Hampton just after 9 p.m. Saturday for a report of a pickup truck that had crashed into the building, Hampton police said.

The truck “had left the roadway and crashed through the front door area of the business,” police said.

Three people in the restaurant and one of the two people in the truck were taken to the hospital, authorities said. The severity of their injuries was not disclosed.

The truck driver, a 24-year-old man from Newburyport, Massachusetts, was charged with driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs and reckless conduct. He was released on personal recognizance and is scheduled to be arraigned on Dec. 22.

The fire department also determined that the building was structurally unsound and the residents of the second-floor apartments were evacuated.

The crash remains under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW