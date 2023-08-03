4 people, including 2-year-old boy, shot in Chicago's Auburn Gresham neighborhood, police say

CHICAGO — Authorities said at least four people, including a 2-year-old boy, were shot Wednesday afternoon in the Auburn Gresham neighborhood on Chicago's South Side.

The victims include the child’s parents, who were each wounded, along with a fourth victim just before 3:15 p.m. Central time in the 1200 block of West 81st Street, according to Chicago police.

The boy’s 23-year-old mother and 29-year-old father were standing on the sidewalk with the child when several gunmen exited a black vehicle and opened fire in the victims’ direction, Brian McDermott, Chicago police chief of patrol, told reporters at the scene Wednesday afternoon.

The volley of shots struck the woman multiple times, and the feet of both the boy and his father, said McDermott, who was flanked by police brass and St. Sabina senior pastor, the Rev. Michael Pfleger.

A fourth man, aged 62, was struck in the back by gunfire, authorities said.

The boy was taken to Comer Children’s Hospital in fair condition and is expected to recover, McDermott said. The boy’s mother was taken to Advocate Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn in critical condition. The oldest victim was also taken to an area hospital, where his condition stabilized, authorities said.

No arrests had been made, as police detectives canvassed the area of the shooting for surveillance video that could lead to the gunmen.

Police have contended with numerous mass shootings involving two or more people since the start of summer. One of the latest occurred Sunday when a woman was killed and eight others wounded during a shooting in the North Lawndale neighborhood.

