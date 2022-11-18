4 people, including 3 children, found fatally shot inside Virginia home

Police on Friday found the bodies of an adult and three children who'd all been fatally shot inside a Virginia home, authorities said.

Chesterfield County officers answered reports of a disturbance at 5 a.m. EST in the 4200 block of Laurel Oak Road and a welfare check led to the gruesome discovery, according to a police statement.

While investigators believe the victims were targeted, they stopped short of immediately naming any suspects or a possible motive.

"Officers cleared the house to make sure there was no ongoing threat inside," the statement continued.

"At this point, we are investigating this as a homicide and the investigation appears to indicate this was not a random incident."

The names of those found inside were were not immediately disclosed, pending next-of-kin notification.

