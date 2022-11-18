4 people, including 3 children, found fatally shot inside Virginia home

4 people, including 3 children, found fatally shot inside Virginia home
David K. Li and Cristian Santana
·1 min read

Police on Friday found the bodies of an adult and three children who'd all been fatally shot inside a Virginia home, authorities said.

Chesterfield County officers answered reports of a disturbance at 5 a.m. EST in the 4200 block of Laurel Oak Road and a welfare check led to the gruesome discovery, according to a police statement.

While investigators believe the victims were targeted, they stopped short of immediately naming any suspects or a possible motive.

An investigation is underway after four people, including children, were found shot to death inside a Chesterfield home Friday morning. (WWBT)
An investigation is underway after four people, including children, were found shot to death inside a Chesterfield home Friday morning. (WWBT)

"Officers cleared the house to make sure there was no ongoing threat inside," the statement continued.

"At this point, we are investigating this as a homicide and the investigation appears to indicate this was not a random incident."

The names of those found inside were were not immediately disclosed, pending next-of-kin notification.

This is a developing story, please check back for updates.

This article was originally published on NBCNews.com

Recommended Stories