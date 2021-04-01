4 people, including a child, dead in shooting at Southern California office building; suspect injured

Jordan Culver, USA TODAY
·2 min read

Four people, including a child, are dead after a suspect opened fire at an office building in Southern California, according to police.

Details were scarce late Wednesday night regarding the incident in Orange, California, but Orange Police Department Lt. Jen Amat told reporters at the scene four people were dead and the suspect in the shooting was injured and taken to a local hospital.

One other person was injured and hospitalized, Amat said.

There was no information about the suspect or the victims. Amat stressed there was no ongoing threat to the public and had no information about weapons found at the scene.

"The information about the suspect is still under investigation," Amat said.

Police received a call about shots fired arrived at the scene around 5:30 p.m., local time, while the shooting was still going on, according to the department's Facebook page. When officers got to the building on West Lincoln Avenue, they "did engage with the suspect and an officer-involved shooting did occur," Amat said, though she didn't specify if police shot the suspect.

People are pictured comforting each other as they stand near a business building where a shooting occurred in Orange, California. Authorities say 4 people, including a child, died during the shooting late Wednesday.
Police "located multiple victims at the scene including fatalities," the department wrote on Facebook. Amat said the incident happened on the second floor of what local reports have called an office building.

Rep. Katie Porter said she was saddened by reports of the shooting and added, "I’m continuing to keep victims and their loved ones in my thoughts as we continue to learn more. My team and I will continue to monitor the situation closely."

Amat said there hasn't been an "incident like this in the city of Orange since 1997." Orange is 30 miles south of Los Angeles.

"It's just such a tragedy for the victims, their families, our community and our police department," she said.

California Gov. Gavin Newsom called the shooting "horrifying and heartbreaking."

"Our hearts are with the families impacted by this terrible tragedy tonight," he tweeted.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Orange, California, shooting: 4 dead, including child; suspect injured

